Jefferson City Hosts First Bridal Stroll

JEFFERSON CITY - Brides-to-be and their families gathered in Jefferson City for the city's first ever "Bridal Stroll."

The event connected businesses around the city to help women find local caterers, venues, and musicians. The stroll even included local stores specializing in bridal gowns. Event attendees were able to ride a trolley between the different stops in Southern, Eastern, and downtown Jefferson City. The ultimate goal of the event was for brides to be able to "ride their way through planning their wedding."

"When you go to a conference center to a bridal show, a lot of times you'll have a very limited amount of information. So we thought it would be a good idea to show off the vendors that we have in Jefferson City that are wedding associated, as well as give that experience to the bridal parties." said event coordinator Donna Deetz.

The stroll differed from a more traditional bridal expo or bridal show in the way that local businesses were open for this specific purpose. By staying in their own shops, storeowners said they were able to give customers more individual attention instead of trying to compete and handle crowds as they would at a larger event.

After the encouraging turnout, and interest expressed throughout the weekend, Deetz hopes to make the experience a unique annual event.