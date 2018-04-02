Jefferson City house fire displaces residents

JEFFERSON CITY - Officials say a house fire in the 1100 block of Southwest Boulevard displaced three people from their home Tuesday night.

At about 7:45 p.m. the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to calls about a fire coming from the roof of a single family home. There were no injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials have not yet released details about the extent of the damage to the home.

The Jefferson City Fire Department said people should check heating devices and have them serviced by a licensed technician, and check batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.