Jefferson City Jays 2012
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|8-24
|McCluer North
|Home
|W
|39-6
|8-31
|Belleville East, IL
|Away
|W
|17-10
|9-7
|Fayetteville, AR
|Home
|W
|49-39
|9-14
|Hazelwood East
|Home
|W
|41-32
|9-21
|DeSmet
|Away
|W
|42-24
|9-28
|Hickman
|Home
|L
|9-14
|10-5
|Gateway Tech
|Home
|W
|56-21
|10-12
|Rockhurst
|Away
|L
|6-16
|10-19
|Rock Bridge
|Home
|L
|18-28
|10-26
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Home
|W
|29-8
It should be another exciting year of football at Jefferson City High School, as Head Coach Ted LePage returns 14 starters from a successful 2011 campaign that ended with an 8-2 record.
Quarterback Thomas LePage is back for his senior season at Jefferson City. He was very solid last year throwing 13 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions.
The star of the defense will senior Joe Burkett, who has already committed to play football for Gary Pinkel's Mizzou Tigers.
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.
