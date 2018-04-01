Jefferson City Jays 2012

Date Opponent
Result Score
8-24
 McCluer North
 Home
 W 39-6
8-31
 Belleville East, IL
 Away
 W 17-10
9-7
 Fayetteville, AR
 Home
 W 49-39
9-14
 Hazelwood East
 Home
 W 41-32
9-21
 DeSmet
 Away
 W
 42-24
9-28
 Hickman
 Home
 L
 9-14
10-5
 Gateway Tech
 Home
 W
 56-21
10-12
 Rockhurst
 Away
 L
 6-16
10-19
 Rock Bridge
 Home
 L
 18-28
10-26
 Fort Zumwalt West
 Home
 W
 29-8

It should be another exciting year of football at Jefferson City High School, as Head Coach Ted LePage returns 14 starters from a successful 2011 campaign that ended with an 8-2 record.

Quarterback Thomas LePage is back for his senior season at Jefferson City. He was very solid last year throwing 13 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions.

The star of the defense will senior Joe Burkett, who has already committed to play football for Gary Pinkel's Mizzou Tigers.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

