Jefferson City Jays Father and Son off the Field

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jays have a unique connection between their head coach and their starting QB.

"He came to me in the 5th grade and told me he wanted to play football. I tried to talk him out of it. In the 8th grade I tried to talk him into doing some other things besides football... couldn't talk him out of it," said Ted Lepage, Jefferson City head coach.

"I think it puts a maturity level on Thomas.. he kind of has to grow up a little more with his dad as the coach."

"I see him coaching him the same way he coaches us, maybe goes a little harder on him to do the right things."

Thomas said, "He coaches me a little bit harder than everybody else but I like it, it's fun."

"I think there is an expectation that he has to live up to but he's living up to it on his own terms, he's not following in his dad's foot steps, he's kind of his own man right now," said Zach Dumas, Jefferson City Offensive Lineman.

"Being the coach's son and then being the quarterback, that's a double hit on him and he's taken a lot of grief for that, unfairly," said Ted. "He's a great quarterback, he gets in and makes plays and is a great part of this offense."

"Because he's our leader and we will follow him every step of the way," said Devon Moore, Jefferson City Running Back.

"I love football, I could study football, I could be around football 24/7. I wouldn't probably be married, I probably wouldn't have my wife. I like being a dad more than I like being a coach. So I never want there to be anything to upset my son as his dad," said Ted.

Thomas said, "Once we leave the football field he's my dad again."