Jefferson City Knocks Off Hickman in 109th Meeting

COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies remain winless at home as Jefferson City defeated Hickman 40 to 33 Friday. A number of mistakes proved to be costly for the Kewpies and Jefferson City capitalized in a high-scoring thriller.

The win allowed Pete Adkins to walk home with a smile on his face. Adkins, a former Jefferson City Coach for 37 years, was a spectator amongst the Jefferson City crowd Friday night.

"It was a bad night when we lost to the Kewpies," Adkins said. "This game made us better coaches as we worked harder and prepared more."

The defeat would prove tough for Hickman fans to swallow. Scott Reddick graduated from Hickman in 1983. His son plays in the Kewpie band.

"I expected a tough game tonight," Reddick said. "We didn't like playing Jeff City because they were tough."

The game started strong for Hickman when running back Justice Keith ran for a long touchdown on the first play of the game. It was his first of two touchdowns. Jefferson City quickly responded when quarterback Gabe Marcantonio kept the ball on a run for a touchdown that brought the Jays within one point at 7-6.

Soon after, Hickman fumbled allowing Jefferson City to take the lead 12-7 on Rahem Moorman's touchdown. Hickman then missed a field goal that would have brought the Kewpies within two.

The Kewpies went into halftime leading the game 21 to 19, but Jefferson City played a stronger second half. The Jays kicked a field goal early in the third quarter to take the lead 22-21 and would never give it up for the remainder of the game.

Jefferson City quarterback Gabe Marcantonio extended the lead with another touchdown run that put the Jays up 29-21. Hickman recovered a fumble deep in Jefferson City territory in the fourth quarter, but the Jays blocked the field goal and later converted on a 4th and 1 to seal the game for good.

The win brings the Jays within one win of tying the series lead at 53 wins each.