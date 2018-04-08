Jefferson City Landmark Renovation Almost Complete

Hotel Deville co-owner Mark Randolph said, "Right after I moved to Jefferson City a banker here in town called me and asked me to go to a business after hours. I said 'well, where's it at.' and he said 'the Hotel Deville.' it's a landmark here in Jeff City. You have to go with me.'"

So Randolph and some friends bought the 98 room property and have been renovating since August.

"We've added all new flooring throughout, we added this boardroom. We've added wallpaper," said Randolph.

And they added some personal touches as well.

"We did name each of the new meeting rooms after our children - Macy, Wyatt, Alex and Chase," commented Randolph.

State Representative Bill Deeken commented on the hotel, "Having been a lifelong citizen of Jefferson City, I can remember when this building here was the Roadway Inn. Then it turned over to the Hotel Deville and it's been the Hotel Deville for quite a while now and it's been very important to the community."

"You have a lot of politicians that stay here and I'm sure a lot of deals go down. I've heard a few but I don't think I can talk about those on camera."

It's a Jefferson City landmark Mark Randolph said will be around for years to come. The Hotel Deville still has some rooms to finish, but should be completely renovated in the next six months.