Jefferson City man accused of raping a minor

JEFFERSON CITY - Court documents revealed the Jefferson City Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday for allegedly raping a female who is younger than 14-years-old.

Officers arrested Javaughn Hodges on charges of statutory rape while executing a warrant at Americas Best Value Inn. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. Hodges' hearings have not been scheduled yet.