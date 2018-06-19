Jefferson City Man Arrested for Distribution of Methamphetamine

JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County deputy arrested a Jefferson City man on drug and gun charges Tuesday evening.

Joseph Ruppel is charged with distribution, delivery and manufacturing of methamphetamine and the unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities placed Ruppel under arrest after a loaded handgun was found in the waistband of his pants in a scuffle following a traffic stop in the 8000 block of Route D.

Ruppel did not have a valid permit to carry concealed weapons.

A search of Ruppel found a large amount of methamphetamine, a pipe used to smoke methamphetamines, and several small zip lock bags commonly associated with the distribution of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle Ruppel was driving found a set of brass knuckles, which is also an illegal weapon to possess.

Rupple pled guilty in Sept. 2010 after his arrest for a DWI in May 2010.

He also pled guilty for attempting to purchase or have possession of liquor as a minor in May 2011.

Ruppel was transported to Cole County Jail and has a $5,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.