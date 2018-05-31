Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he allegedly swung a sword near some people.
According to police, Crystopher Wright got into an argument with a group of people Wednesday afternoon on Madison Street. At the time Wright reportedly had a "ninja style sword," which he unsheathed as he walked toward the group.
The probable cause statement said Wright then "began to swing the sword around aggressively doing 'ninja style moves.'"
When police arrived, officers said Wright refused to put the sword down, despite their repeated commands. An officer used a Taser on Wright, and police took him into custody without further incident.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
in
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A circuit judge said he is in support of collecting the names and numbers of members of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A shooting led to a lockdown of several Jefferson City Public Schools buildings Thursday afternoon. The school... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
in
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a whirlwind day for Lt. Gov. Mike Parson and House and Senate leadership Wednesday as... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri lawmakers have conflicting opinions regarding Greitens' announcement on Tuesday that he plans to resign. Gina Mitten,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Summer vacation is in full swing, but summer school is just getting started and educators in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and a local food bank are collaborating to improve the annual free lunch programs... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - A former inmate at a Missouri prison has accused a corrections officer and a mental health therapist... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill refused to address Gov. Eric Greitens resignation at an event for veterans and their families... More >>
in