Jefferson City man charged in shooting of teenager

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Saturday in connection with the shooting that left a teenager wounded on January 30.

Michael Zellman faces assault and armed criminal action charges, among others, in the shooting. The 18-year-old victim was shot in the chest and arm; his injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

According to court documents, the victim told police he and his friends planned to buy marijuana at an apartment on West McCarty Street. When they got there, they met the seller, as well as Zellman. The victim said during the transaction, someone shot at him, hitting him twice.

On February 1, police talked to a witness of the crime, who said she saw Zellman shoot the victim. That happened after people with the victim showed a gun of their own. The witness said after the first gunshot, Zellman walked up to the victim as he was on the floor and shot him a second time before walking away.

Zellman also allegedly contacted the witness later and told her not to say anything.

When police contacted Zellman, they said he admitted to being present during the drug transaction. Another person apparently asked Zellman to stick around because the buyers appeared "sketchy." Zellman then reportedly admitted to shooting the victim out of fear for his own life after seeing the other gun.

He also told police he was the owner of a gun found in his room, despite being a convicted felon. Under Missouri law, people convicted of felonies are not allowed to own or possess guns.