Jefferson City Man Dies in Ralls County Crash

RALLS COUNTY - Jason K Wood, 40, of Jefferson City was killed in a car accident Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wood was driving a 2006 Infinity southbound on MO-19 near Perry Junction when it crossed the center line.

Wood's Infinity struck a 2004 Kenworth Tractor heading northbound head on.

The Infinity came to rest in the middle of the road and caught fire. The tractor trailer went off the side of the road and overturned.

Wood was pronounced dead by Ralls County Sheriff Paul Forney at 3:42 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered serious injuries.