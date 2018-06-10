Jefferson City Man Indicted for Attempt of Sex Trafficking a Child

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a Jefferson City man for the attempted sex trafficking of a child and possessing and distributing child pornography.

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Friday that Jeremy Bappert, 29, was charged in a three-count indictment, one count of distributing child pornography over the Internet and one count of possessing child pornography Thursday.

The federal indictment accuses Bappert of trying to recruit a child under the age of 14 to prostitute between July 2 and July 25, 2013.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Columbia Police Department.