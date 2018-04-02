Jefferson City man sentenced for child pornography

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal court judge sentenced a man Wednesday for possessing and receiving child pornography over the internet.

Ryan Moberg, 37, was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole.

Moberg was convicted in July 2016. Trial evidence showed Moberg used a file sharing program to access child pornography online.

A Boone County Sheriff's Department detective identified Moberg's computer as sharing files online in November 2012. Months later, Moberg told investigators he searched for child pornography online and downloaded it to his computer.