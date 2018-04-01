Jefferson City Mayor Announces Selection Committee

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Mayor has named a selection committee to help review applicants for city administrator.

Mayor Eric J. Struemph will appoint the new city administrator with the advice and consent of the majority of the council. The nationwide search for candidates will end on November 15, and the committee will then select one or two applicants. The entire process is expected to take up to five months.

The selection committee includes:

Councilman Bob Scrivner

United Way President Ann Bax

Attorney Stephanie Bell

Jefferson City NAACP Nimrod Chapel, Jr.

County Commissioner Marc Ellinger

Former Councilman Dan Klindt

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Mitchell

Experienced City Administrator and previous Commissioner of Administration John Pelzer

Lincoln University President Dr. Kevin Rome

Chamber of Commerce President Joe Scheppers

"This is a great group of well-rounded people who are willing to commit their time and talents to find the next city administrator. We look forward to finding the best candidate who will help in our City's growth in the future," said Struemph.

Councilman Bob Scrivner, who serves as Mayor Pro Tem, will chair the selection committee.