Jefferson City, Mexico water customers to see lower bills

JEFFERSON CITY - New water rates approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission may lower water bills for customers by approximately $8.00 per month.

For customers in Jefferson City and Mexico, new water rates take effect Wednesday. New sewer rates will take effect July 22.

In a rate case filed on July 31, 2015, the commission sought to increase water and sewer operating revenues by approximately $51 million, of which $25.9 million was already collected from the St. Louis County Missouri-American Water Company through the infrastructure system surcharge.

The Missouri-American Water Company serves approximately 471,708 water and sewer customers in Missouri.

The commission approved an agreement that had been reached by several parties which allowed the Missouri-American Water Company to increase annual water and sewer operating revenues by about $30.4 million, including the $25.9 million from the infrastructure system surcharge. As a result, the surcharge can then be reset to zero, and that $25.9 million will be placed in the rates of St. Louis County Missouri-American Water Company customers.

In this decision, the commission also authorized the Missouri-American Water Company to implement a residential low-income program that would provide low-income customers with an 80 percent discount, a charge of $15.33 a month, on the customer charge for a typical residential 5/8 inch meter.

"An experimental pilot program will allow the parties and the Commission to evaluate the effectiveness of such a program as well as the administrative requirements, delivery systems, marketing and participation rates involved in such a program. The program will be reviewed in Missouri-American's next rate case," said the Commission.

The commission did not specify a city or area in which the low-income pilot program should be implemented.