Jefferson City municipal building closes early due to power loss

JEFFERSON CITY - Closing time at the Jefferson City municipal building came a lot sooner than expected. A power outage at 10 a.m. forced city officials to close the municipal building at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

"The gentlemen that were here looking at it immediately diagnosed the problem: a partial failure in the transformer and the transformer needed to be replaced," Public Works Operations Director Britt Smith said.

Smith praised the fast response of Ameren Missouri, which replaced the transformer later in the afternoon.

"I can't say enough good things about how the crews worked. They did an outstanding job of not only diagnosing the problem quickly, but morseling resources, getting materials here and getting us back up and going," Smith said.

While the building was closed, municipal court was moved to the Jefferson City Police Department's building just down the street.

"We were able to move that court to a different building next door to our police department into the classroom. The staff of the court did an excellent job figuring out how to make that happen in a very short period of time, and we appreciate their understanding," Smith said.

City administrator Steve Crowell stayed back at the municipal building to tell people about the closing.

"One of the problems we had is the main door of City Hall stays open when the power is out so people can exit in a safe matter. So I sit here to make sure that when someone came in that we told them court had been moved and tried to answer any questions they may have," Crowell said.

Smith said people have not been reacting negatively to the news of the power outage.

"Most people understand it was an extremely hot day, a heavy power day, etc. Most people say 'that's too bad, sorry. We'll be back tomorrow.' Very understanding and we appreciate the public's understanding," Smith said.

The municipal building will be open on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.