Jefferson City Officials Could Be Creating a New Firefighter Museum

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jefferson City officials are considering turning two existing buildings into a firefighter museum.

City Administrator Nathan Nickolaus on Thursday presented a plan to the city's Public Works and Planning Committee, which approved it.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/qKjOhP ) the plan is to use current animal shelter and an old fire station for the museum. The animal shelter is to be vacated next month.

Nickolaus says the old fire station, which opened in 1935, would be converted to look like it did in the 1930s. Exhibits would be housed in the animal shelter. Nickolaus says the project might bring more tourists to the city and would complement tours of the old Missouri State Penitentiary.

The full City Council must approve the project.