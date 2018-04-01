Jefferson City Officials Discuss Transit Cut Backs

JEFFERSON CITY - Officials in Jefferson City gathered to discuss the city's public transportation services Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The city wants to reduce the transit budget by $138,000. Jefferson City resident Richard Groner thinks the city is spending it's money on the wrong things. "When you get in a crisis, it's a matter of what you do and how you use it. My opinion is they're making the wrong choices," said Groner.

"See, there's all kinds of different monies in a budget. So, what money are they actually using? As an example, they are building a two in a half million fire station out in the west end of town, which is a certain money from somewhere. They don't need a two in a half million dollar fire station, they've got one there that's working," said Groner.

If the proposal passes, bus services will operate from 6:40 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. to 6:00 p.m..

City officials say the possible cuts would save the city $55,000. Last year, several people spoke out against the transit budget cuts saying it would only hurt the city in the long run.

The city plans to hold another public meeting on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building in Jefferson City.