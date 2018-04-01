Jefferson City Officials to Embark on Inevitable Budget Trimming

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's budget committee will meet Monday night to begin work on a budget that officials have said will be tighter than the one crafted in the last fiscal year.

City officials project sales tax revenues will remain flat, and revenues from property taxes and utility taxes will decrease. City administrator Nathan Nickolaus released his version of the budget in the spring and estimates declining figures will leave the city with $5 million less to work with.

At Monday's budget committee meeting, officials are expected to discuss funding for JCTV, a public access network which broadcasts governmental programming such as city council meetings and updates from the Missouri legislature. The network also broadcasts local entertainment and the community calendar.

In budget talks for the current 2012-2013 fiscal year, the city council pared back funding levels for JCTV from $165,000 to $110,000. For the 2013-2014 fiscal year, mayor Eric Struemph has proposed the city gut funding for JCTV completely.

The budget committee is also expected to look at personnel decisions and the impact of those decisions on the budget. Although the city is expected to make spending cuts to meet the decline in revenue, Struemph will ask the city to spend $130,000 from vacany savings to find a full-time finance director, a position that has not been filled by a full-time staffer since September 2012.

City employees are not expected to get their yearly raise, a raise they have received yearly for over 20 years. The budget committee meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson City Municipal Building.