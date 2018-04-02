Jefferson City outreach group gives out first-aid kits to homeless

JEFFERSON CITY — People Helping People handed out first-aid kits at the Missouri River Regional Library Saturday. The organization is a group that provides items to the homeless and needy once a month.

The supplies came from donations dropped off at the Cole County Health Department. Whatever the group did not receive in donations, they bought themselves.

Chrissy Bolin, a co-founder of People Helping People in Jefferson City, said they have already given out clothes, hygiene products, tents and sleeping bags over the past couple of months.

They chose to give out first-aid kits because summer is approaching, and that means more outdoor activities, but also a better chance for bug bites, cuts and bruises.

"We thought, well, with summer coming you're going to have bug bites, and just an array of different things. We thought first-aid kits would be the best way to go this month," Bolin said.

For more information about how to donate for the next event, visit the People Helping People Facebook page.