Jefferson City physician pleads guilty to making false statements

KANSAS CITY - A Jefferson City physician has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements in order to receive payments on health care claims.



Randall Meyer, 60, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to charges of making false statements regarding his patients' health care.



Meyer is a physician and surgeon at Central Missouri Cardiology in Jefferson City. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Meyer will lose his medical license two weeks before his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.



The case involves Meyer's treatment of 14 patients from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2010, according to the prosecutor Tammy Dickinson. She said Meyer lied to his patients about the sizes of their lesions and stenosis in their arteries, telling them they were substantially larger than they were.

Meyer used those misstatements to ensure health care claims would be paid. Dickinson said he submitted claims for payment for treatments or services to health care benefit programs.

Meyer must pay an estimated $76,369 as restitution to the private insurers who reimbursed the claims. According to Dickinson, the government has not waived its right to pursue civil or administrative remedies with respect to the claims Meyer submitted to federal payors through the False Claims Act.