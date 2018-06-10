Jefferson City plans for a new look

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will hold a public input meeting Wednesday to present design plans for a system to help tourists navigate the area.

Wayfinding systems help residents and visitors getting into town, find their way around and see what the entrainment the area has to offer. These systems include maps, signs and districts divisions, such as the "Downtown District" or "Historic District."

"Wayfinding is a tool that helps economic and tourism activities," said Sonny Sanders, senior transportation planner.

The wayfinding planning process is funded through the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO). It was given $40,000 dollars in federal funds to create a tentative wayfinding design for its planning area boundary.

Areas of special interest in Jefferson City are not highlighted as effectively as they could be, said local business owner Donna Deetz.

She co-owns "Kay's Collections," an antique shop, a Trolley operation and several other business, and said she thinks wayfinding will help attract more attention.

"We have a lot of people come into town and they want to know how to get around, what the best place to see is, what the best place to eat is, and they'll have a very good outline of where everything is, just by having those signs up," Deetz said.

Once CAMPO gets public input on the design plans, it will re-design and re-configure them. If city associations and local businesses want to implement the wayfinding system, it will be up to them to do so.