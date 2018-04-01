Jefferson City Plans Next Day of Spring Clean-Up 2013

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Department of Planning and Protective Services is hosting the next day of Spring Clean-Up 2013.

It starts on the west side of Jefferson Street Monday, picking up large bulky items, furniture, mattresses, televisions, microwaves and scrap material.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection facility is also now open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month, with appointments being scheduled starting Wednesday.