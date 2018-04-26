Jefferson City police arrest Louisiana murder suspect

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man Tuesday who is wanted for murder charges in Louisiana.

The Jefferson City Police Department originally arrested Derik Gomez-Martinez, 22, for possession of marijuana.

Police said Gomez-Martinez was uncooperative and initially lied about his identity, but police were able to confirm it. They later determined he had an outstanding warrant for homicide, police said.

The arrest came after J.C.P.D. had been receiving multiple calls of disturbances and shots fired on Ventura Avenue, on the west end of Jefferson City. Police said extra complaints from residents and bullet damage to vehicles caused them to increase patrols in the area.

Police said Gomez-Martinez is being held in Cole County Jail, awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the age of Gomez-Martinez.)