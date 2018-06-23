Jefferson City Police Arrest Man for Role in Weekend Shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested a man Monday for shooting four people over the weekend and robbing a Jefferson City McDonald's the previous weekend.

Captain Doug Shoemaker said the department arrested 26-year-old Joseph A. Cotton of St. Louis for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two unrelated warrants.

Officers began investigating a robbery at the McDonald's on Jefferson Street after midnight on Nov. 9.

On Nov. 16, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Madison Street. When they arrived, they found four victims with gunshot wounds.

Shoemaker said through investigations into both incidents, officers found a connection existed between the two. Officers located Cotton Monday night and took him to the Cole County Jail.

Shoemaker said police are still investigating the robbery to determine if there are additional suspects.