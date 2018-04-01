Jefferson City Police Arrest Shoplifter

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a suspect in the parking lot of Central Missouri Athletics after an alleged robbery incident at the nearby Wal-Mart on Stadium Boulevard.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Dareon Dashon Davis after police said he displayed a knife in a threatening manner to store employees. Police said officers tracked Davis on foot after Wal-Mart employees reported he tried to shoplift at the store.

Police said that when they tracked down the suspect, he was holding a fixed-blade knife in his right hand, which prompted officers to hold the suspect at gunpoint. After the suspect refused to surrender, an officer deployed a taser.

Davis was transported to Capitol Regional Hospital and was treated for minor injuries. Police said he was taken to Cole County jail afterwards for armed robbery and resisting arrest.