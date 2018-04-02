Jefferson City Police Suspect Arson in Adams Street Fire

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a Tuesday morning fire that gutted a vacant house on Adams Street.

Crews from the Jefferson City Fire Department began battling flames at the house around 1 a.m. Police said a number of homeless people appeared to be staying in the home and were able to escape the fire.

Police detectives interviewed victims and determined a squatter had possibly set the fire.

Police used a description of the subject and located him walking near the area with a woman, and took him into custody on suspicion of first degree arson.