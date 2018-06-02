Jefferson City Police Department Responds to Tractor Trailer Crash

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to the 2100 block of US Hwy 50 east for a tractor trailer that had run off the roadway into the woods. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2010 Freightliner Tractor Trailer had traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail.

The vehicle continued eastbound riding against the guardrail until the guardrail ended. The vehicle then traveled down a grass embankment and into the wood line on the south side of the road.

The driver was not injured during the crash. The roadway was reduced to one lane so a local towing company could remove the truck from the wood line. The driver of the tractor trailer reported that he thought he may have fallen asleep causing him to run off the roadway.