Jefferson City police hope to convince teens to buckle up

2 months 3 weeks 2 days ago Wednesday, March 14 2018 Mar 14, 2018 Wednesday, March 14, 2018 4:43:00 PM CDT March 14, 2018 in News
By: Charles Nichelson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department will spend the rest of March working to increase awareness and cracking down on unsafe driving habits. One chief goal: reducing the number of teens driving without a seatbelt.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin has been a vocal advocate of the "Buckle Up, Phone Down" initiative being run by MoDOT.

Now, Jefferson City police are adding to the effort with a youth seat belt campaign, which will focus on the Graduated Driver’s License (GDL) law.

The GDL law requires teen drivers and all of their passengers to wear their seat belt for their driver’s license to be valid.

Currently, SaveMoLives, a roadway safety coalition that tracks Missouri traffic statistics, estimates that only 70 percent of Missouri teens wear their seatbelt. 

Nearly 80 percent of teens that died in traffic wrecks in 2016 were not wearing seatbelts, the website says.

Tergin believes this is one of the initiatives most deserving of the people's support.

"As a mayor, there is a lot of things that are done in the city that are very, very important, but this is life-saving," she said. "We don't really have the law as strong as it should be, so therefore we really can take it upon ourselves."

Tergin said she is so passionate about it because Missouri is one of three states without an all-driver texting ban. Currently only those under 21 are barred from texting and driving. She has challenged the state legislature to change those laws during her tenure as mayor.

Jefferson City traffic unit Sgt. Doug Ruediger said the campaign should be educational, and while it's targeted to the youth, it's really for everybody.

"I always like to say, 'be a hero, don't be a statistic,'" he said. "Maybe it's a tough thing for people to do, but really, you're saving someone's life."

Ruediger said, while impaired-driving is never acceptable, driving without a seatbelt or while texting can be just as dangerous.

"Focus on the road; put that phone down," Ruediger said.

He said the obvious message is "wear your seatbelt."

"I could talk endlessly about crashes that I've investigated where, if the driver or passengers just had their seat belt on, it would have been a completely different outcome.

More News

Grid
List

Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:26:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 11:49:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests Tuesday night in connection to a long-term narcotics investigation... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 9:58:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 9:51:21 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson announces new senior staff
Parson announces new senior staff
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:35:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 89°
3pm 90°
4pm 90°
5pm 91°