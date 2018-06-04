Jefferson City Police Investigate Shots Fired

JEFFERSON CITY - Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Southwest Boulevard on Sunday around 4 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been in the area. The people in the vehicle said they were at Club Motivation at a large party before the shots were fired. According to the witnesses, the club was shut down due to a disturbance, but police were not called.

After further investigation, police found vehicles that had bullet damage at Joe Machens Ford and a residence in the 800 block of Southwest Boulevard. No injuries were reported during the incident, but Officers found nearly 30 shell casing in the area. Anyone with information should contact Jefferson City Police detectives at 634-6400 or call CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS.