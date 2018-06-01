Jefferson City Police Looking for Shooting Suspect

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of East Dunklin Street at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police got a call from a resident reporting multiple shots being fired into a living room window from outside the home. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old injured victim inside the residence. The victim was conscious, with a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Cole County Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. A canvas of the area produced several spent shell casings.

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle described by witnesses as a silver or gray Chrysler 300 sedan, unknown license with at least two men inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573)634-6400 or call CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS (659-8477).