Jefferson City Police Make Key Drug Related Arrests

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police in association with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force arrested seventeen individuals today after raiding residences for drugs. Among the arrests, five suspects are identified as relatively high level heroin dealers.

The Jefferson City Police Department and Cole County Sheriff's Department's SWAT Teams executed search warrants and consent searches at eight residences which resulted in the seizure of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, a handgun, items associated with the packaging and distribution of controlled substances and drug money.

Five suspects have been formally charged with Distribution of Controlled Substances (Heroin) by the Cole County Prosecutors Office.

These suspects are:

Lamar Johnson, a 31 year-old St. Louis resident.

Chad White, a 36 year-old Jefferson City resident.

Mark Parker, a 41 year-old Jefferson City resident.

Elonzo Johnson, a 42 year-old Jefferson City resident.

Augustus Armstead, a 24 year-old Jefferson City resident.

This operation marks the third Drug Sweep with an emphasis on heroin distribution conducted by the Jefferson City Police Department and MUSTANG Drug Task Force this year. Thus far this year, the sweeps have resulted in more than eighty arrests primarily involving heroin distribution.