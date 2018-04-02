Jefferson City Police Make New Year's Eve Drug Arrest

JEFFERSON CITY - Police officers arrested three people Saturday afternoon on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and illegal gun charges. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

Officers said they asked to enter the home at 617A Madison Street to investigate a strong marijuana smell coming from the residence. The occupants refused them entry, so the returned with a search warrant. Officers said they found several hundred dollars in cash, cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs, and two handguns. Police said one of the handguns appeared to be the same as one previously reported as stolen from Cole County.