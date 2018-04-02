Jefferson City Police Respond to Armed Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City Police Officers responded to an armed robbery Wednesday on Olive Street around 2:30 p.m.

A 68-year-old Jefferson City resident told an officer that two young adult males entered his home and robbed him at gunpoint. When the males left they took a weapon, the victim's money and left the area in the victim's car, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department.

The release stated that the vehicle was located by officers, still running and unoccupied on Wall Way several minutes later.

Officers confirmed that the victim was not injured during the incident.

Currently, there the ongoing investigation being held by the Jeferson City Police Department, and we will update as more information becomes available.