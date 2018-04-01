Jefferson City Police Respond to Armed Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to the scene of an armed robbery in a residential area Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers arrived at the scene in the 2500 block of Scenic Drive around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the department said officers learned a man had robbed his neighbor.

Officers said the suspect used a pistol and stole cash from the neighbor. Police set up a perimeter around the house but were not able to locate the suspect.

The department decided to search inside the house and did not locate the suspect. A K-9 followed the scent to the 200 block of Haaf Drive but it lost the track.

Jefferson City Police Detectives as well as patrol personnel are still working to locate the suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery.