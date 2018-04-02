Jefferson City Police Respond to Attempted Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to a call of an attempted robbery Thursday night at an apartment in the 3800 block of Candlelight Drive.

According to police, the caller said a man wearing a ski mask pushed his way through a door and pointed a handgun at the 18-year-old female resident. The man demanded a backpack that was by a couch, but the victim screamed, alerting her mother upstairs. The assailant quickly left through the front door without taking anything. The 18-year-old resident was unharmed.

Police searched the wooded area by the apartments but found nothing and no evidence was left at the scene. Police request anyone with any information contact Jefferson City Police or call CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS.