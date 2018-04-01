Jefferson City Police Respond to Rollover

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police officers responded to a rollover crash Tuesday evening at the 5000 block of US Highway 50 East at the Moreau River. The driver was wearing her seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

The driver had attemped to change lanes but realized a vehicle was in her blind spot, swerved back and lost control of the vehicle. The driver hit a concrete wall on the bridge and rolled onto its roof. The driver was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was transported to a local hospital.