Jefferson City Police Respond to Shots Fired

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police responded to several 911 calls of shots fired near the 700 block of Washington and 200 block of W Ashley Monday night around 11:30. Officers responded to the same area earlier for a noise disturbance, but the group was leaving when officers arrived on the scene the first time. Officers believe two people exchanged gunfire behind houses on 200 block of Ashley. They found several shell casings, but were unable to find witnesses that could identify the shooters.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jefferson City CrimeStoppers at (573) 659-TIPS (8477).