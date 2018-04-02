Jefferson City Police Seize Meth Suspect after Pursuit

HOLT'S SUMMIT - Jefferson City police took a 33-year old male into custody Sunday evening for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

The arrest followed authorities' response to a suspicious vehicle call at Walmart off West Stadium Drive.

Officers received information that the registered driver of the vehicle had a warrant out for arrest and they attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued toward Highway 54 toward Holt's Summit. In Holt's Summit, the suspect left on foot to evade police officers.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.