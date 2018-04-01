Jefferson City Pools to Open May 30

JEFFERSON CITY - The Memorial Park Family Aquatic Center and Ellis-Porter/Riverside pool will open for the season on May 30.

The Memorial Park facility is open daily from noon to 7 p.m. Before 5 p.m., adult admission is $5 and youth admission is $4. After 5 p.m., adult admission is $3 and youth admission is $2.50.

The Ellis-Porter/Riverside pool is open Monday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Adult admission is $3 and youth admission is $2.50.