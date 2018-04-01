Jefferson City Preparing for Flooding

JEFFERSON CITY - Residents saw high river waters Wednesday, but said they were nothing out of the ordinary. The Missouri River is fluctuating throughout the state, causing several road closures in northwest Missouri and forcing many to brace potential of floods.

"Other than the fact if it floods like they say '93 was," said resident Melinda Henry, "I am probably not going to be able to get to work very easily."

Another resident expressed concern about the potential duration and high flow of the floods. MoDOT closed portions of Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri due to flooding near the road. Officials are bracing for flood waters that are projected to compete with the Mid-Missouri floods of 1993. MoDOT said only two feet of water can sweep cars away so drivers should be cautious near flood waters.

TNT Surplus near the river is attempting to clear out its store before the flood hits. It says it's trying to sell or move everything by Monday. TNT Surplus moved in to its current building shortly after the 1993 floods.