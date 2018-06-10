Jefferson City Public Classrooms Get Smart
A smartboard is an interactive tool students of all ages can use with different content for different courses.
These advanced teaching tools cost almost $3,000 for the smartboard, projector and installation, and with over 100 smartboards in classrooms district wide where does all the money come from?
Jefferson City School Community Relations Director, David Luther, says, "PTA fundraisers, E-mints technology grants, and budget money from the district help fund these fairly expensive learning tools." Even though over the last four years the price of smartboards has come down, smartboards are still upwards of $1,400 a piece.
East Elementary School applied for the E-mints technology grant two times before being approved. The school received a $400,000 grant in the 2009-2010 school year and it won't expire for two more years.
However, not every school can be approved for this grant. The school must meet certain population and socio-economic requirements.
Luther says not every school's technology goal in the district revolves around smartboards.
"Many secondary schools need computers, digital cameras, flip cameras, as well as smartboards."
Fourth grade teacher, Amanda Schmitz has used a smartboard in her classroom for the last four years. She enjoys the motivation and hands on activities her student get from the use of the smartboard.
"It engages kids more," Schmitz says. "There's more participation, kids want to explore new things, and its' a time saver."
But whether or not every classroom has a smartboard, Luther says "It's only one tool though, and we don't want anyone to think we're completely reliant on that. Still, it's the quality of the teacher in the classroom, that's the main thing...that's what makes them successful."
These advanced teaching tools cost almost $3,000 for the smartboard, projector and installation, and with over 100 smartboards in classrooms district wide where does all the money come from?
Jefferson City School Community Relations Director, David Luther, says, "PTA fundraisers, E-mints technology grants, and budget money from the district help fund these fairly expensive learning tools." Even though over the last four years the price of smartboards has come down, smartboards are still upwards of $1,400 a piece.
East Elementary School applied for the E-mints technology grant two times before being approved. The school received a $400,000 grant in the 2009-2010 school year and it won't expire for two more years.
However, not every school can be approved for this grant. The school must meet certain population and socio-economic requirements.
Luther says not every school's technology goal in the district revolves around smartboards.
"Many secondary schools need computers, digital cameras, flip cameras, as well as smartboards."
Fourth grade teacher, Amanda Schmitz has used a smartboard in her classroom for the last four years. She enjoys the motivation and hands on activities her student get from the use of the smartboard.
"It engages kids more," Schmitz says. "There's more participation, kids want to explore new things, and its' a time saver."
But whether or not every classroom has a smartboard, Luther says "It's only one tool though, and we don't want anyone to think we're completely reliant on that. Still, it's the quality of the teacher in the classroom, that's the main thing...that's what makes them successful."
More News
Grid
List
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
in
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
in
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
in
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
in