Jefferson City Public Schools Alter Calendar

Officals are concerned that having school on March 19 will lead to high numbers of absenteeism as it may be the only day of class that week. With that in mind, a scenario has been put in place to prevent this problem. Should the district not need to take any more snow days prior to March 19, the District will use April 6 (Good Friday) as a make-up day. Superintendent Kimble has spoken to several key people in the religious community and they have agreed that this is an appropriate measure. The District is also developing plans to make April 6 an "early release" day and those plans will be provided at a later date. Also, should the district have to use one or more of the remaining snow days, they will have to be made up on the designated March 19, 20 and 21 days. If that occurs, the district would then revert to having April 6 off.

Superintendent Bert Kimble state, "We recognize the importance of having a set calendar, but the unusual nature of this situation has lead to this change. Ultimately, we are trying to do what is best for the children. We regret any inconveniences this potential change may create."