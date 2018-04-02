Jefferson City Public Schools Warn Residents of Fake Fundraiser

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools said it has learned of a fundraising scam. It said several young people are going door-to-door in Jefferson City trying to sell magazine subscriptions for a fundraiser. The district said the individuals are saying they are raising money to help send the Jays Soccer team to Hawaii.

The district said these people are not associated with JCPS and this "fundraiser" is not authorized by the Jays Soccer team, high school or district.

If any of these people approach you about a fundraiser, the district asks that you call the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.