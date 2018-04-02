Jefferson City Ready for Bush

The President will visit Heisinger Bluffs Assisted Living Center and speak in the Miller Performing Arts Center. The arts center is locked now, with makeshift orange fences barricading it.

Some people will line up to see Bush, while others said they'll stay as far away as possible. One local landscaper expects closed streets and chaos.

"I'd just rather do our yards and stay away from the busy part," said Lori Donahoo.

Across the street from Heisinger Bluffs, neighbors have painted welcome signs.

"I want to put some letters letting him know I'm happy he's coming here," said Irene Languido.

But, other neighbors said the president's visit won't mean much.

"I'm going to go to work like it's another day," said Scott Howell. "If I see him, that's fine. If I don't, I'll just miss him."

Tuesday is the first presidential visit to Jefferson City since 2000 when Bill Clinton came for Gov. Mel Carnahan's funeral.

Jefferson City police won't talk about security, but one officer said the department has recruited everyone it can to help on Tuesday.

Bush's forum on the new Medicare drug benefit, which Congress passed in January, will include Jefferson City Public School administrators, Chamber of Commerce officials and senior citizens.

The president is scheduled to land at Columbia Regional Airport just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. From there, his motorcade will drive to Heisinger Bluffs. He'll talk about his Medicare prescription drug program in the arts center, then leave about 2:30 p.m. KOMU-TV will have live, continuous coverage of the president's visit starting at 11:00 a.m. You can also watch live, streaming coverage here at KOMU.com.