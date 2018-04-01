Jefferson City Redistricts Wards

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City council members are holding a public hearing Tuesday to adjust the ward boundaries. Over 4,000 residents of Jefferson City are affected by moving population equally within each of the awards.

Five wards are experiencing redistricting and the goal is to equalize each ward to 7,926 persons. This means that Ward 4 will take the biggest hit, losing 2,000 people and ward 5 will gain 900 people.

Public hearings will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. The vote will be passed on February 20 and residents have until that date to give their feedback.