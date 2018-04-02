Jefferson City Reporter in MA Court

James Keown remains in prison following his arrest last month during a commercial break at the Jefferson City radio station where he worked. He was brought back to Massachusetts to face a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors say James and Julie Keown moved to the Boston area in early 2004 after he lied to his wife. He allegedly told her that he'd been accepted to Harvard Business School. She died in September 2004 after complaining for months about dizziness, nausea and other symptoms. Prosecutors say the couple was in debt and Julie had a $250,000 life insurance policy. Keown will return to court for the bail hearing on January fourth.