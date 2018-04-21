Jefferson City residents displaced after house fire

JEFFERSON CITY -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Ashley St. at 11:08 p.m. on April 20. First-arriving crews to the scene say they saw heavy flames in front of a two-story single-family house.

The house's two residents were outside upon the fire department's arrival. One resident was taken by Cole County EMS to check their wellbeing. The family's pet dog did not survive the fire.

After the fire was put out, American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Jefferson City Fire Department encourages residents to maintain at least one working smoke detector on every level of their homes.