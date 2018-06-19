Jefferson City Restaurants Cope with Water Main Break

JEFFERSON CITY - Despite a water main break which closed restaurants most of Tuesday morning, owners at Spectators on High Street, didn't close their doors. The sports bar found ways around the inconvenience.

Scot Drinkard and his employees bought canned soda to serve instead of using soda taps. Drinkard also said the restaurant served fried food. He also called a portable toilet service, but the water came back on before it arrived.

Unlike Spectators, Morgan's Grill was forced to close for the rest of the day after serving breakfast. Chef Joe Kocher said closing especially hurts his restaurant because it has only been open since October 1. "We don't want everyone to walk by and see that we're not open," Kocher said. "We're trying to build a customer base."

The restrooms are up and running, but Spectators still cannot serve soda until the boil order is lifted. Missouri American Water expects that to be lifted by Wednesday afternoon. Spectators expects to remain open its usual hours and not close until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.