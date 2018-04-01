Jefferson City Runner Signs to Columbia College

COLUMBIA - Cougar Track & Cross Country Coach Tim Cornell announced the signing of Emily Deeken to join the Columbia program starting in the fall of 2014.



Deeken will join the Cougars from Jefferson City High School, where she was a two-time team captain of the Jays cross country squad. In addition, she was a three-time all-district and all-sectional selection, while also qualifying for the Missouri State Cross Country meet all four years. Deeken posted career-best times of 11:45 in the 3200 meter and 18:56 in the 5000 meter events.



"Emily is a perfect fit for our growing program. She is hard-working and positive. Emily comes from a program that has similar values to our own and I look forward to the demeanor she will bring to practice on a daily basis. Most importantly, Emily is a great student and a better person."